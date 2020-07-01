Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Health passes mandatory mask order

The Knox Co. Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.
Face mask
Face mask(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Health passed a motion Wednesday to make wearing a face mask in public mandatory starting Friday, July 3.

Health officials voted at a task force meeting Wednesday, July 1 to “protect the general health and safety of the citizens in Knox County”.

The requirement will be known as the “COVID-19 Face Covering Regulation,” and will go into effect 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3 until further notice.

Masks must be worn inside public spaces except when eating or drinking. Masks will not be required in outdoor spaces.

If you’re inside county lines, the rule applies. That means the city of Knoxville, Farragut, and places like Karns and Powell.

Health officials define ‘face covering’ as a device, mask or material covering the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva and other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other intentional or involuntary action.

Knox County Public Schools will be excluded from the order.

The Board of Health passed the order with seven “yes” votes and only one “no” vote from Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who is a member of the board.

The Knox County Law Department said the Board of Health is responsible for health policy and enforcement in the county.

Violating the order will be classified as a misdemeanor, punishable by a citation or 30 days in jail. However, the Board of Health said it would likely opt for citations as opposed to sending violators to jail.

