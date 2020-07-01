Advertisement

Kentucky hires firm to help process jobless claims backlog

(WKYT/Phil Pendleton)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has hired an outside company to help end a backlog of unemployment claims filed this spring.

Beshear said Tuesday the company will shore up staffing to process the requests for benefits. The contract is with Ernst & Young.

Beshear says the goal is to process all unresolved jobless claims pending from March through May by the end of July. He says about 56,000 initial claims from March, April and May haven’t been processed.

The plight of Kentuckians still in limbo in seeking unemployment benefits has become a political headache for the governor.

