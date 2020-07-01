Jury trial set for Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of DUI
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky lawmaker accused of driving under the influence will face a jury later this year.
State Representative Derek Lewis previously pleaded not guilty in the case.
Deputies said he was drunk, argued with them -- he also refused a blood test.
Lewis was uncontested in the primary race but faces a Democratic challenger this November.
His jury trial is set for Sept. 23.
