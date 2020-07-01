’It’s been a long journey’: Hazard ArtStation ready to open after year of renovations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For years, Appalachian Arts Alliance in Hazard has offered dance, music and art classes.

They have always wanted a dedicated space for it, so they planned for nearly seven years to create the ArtStation on Main Street in Hazard.

“It’s been a long journey. It’s been a difficult journey, but it’s been one that’s necessary to improve the lives of the people in our community and to provide something to our community that it’s never had access to before. So, having that that component and that available for our community and for the organization is just wonderful,” said Tim Deaton, executive director of Appalachian Arts Alliance.

Deaton had hoped the ArtStation would be open by the end of last year, but renovations took longer than expected.

“When you’re uncovering things that have been built for almost 100 years you don’t know what you’re going to uncover and you’re going to find things that are exciting and you’re gonna find things that are horrible,” said Deaton.

Now, the building is nearly ready to open. On Wednesday, Deaton hosted a Facebook Live giving a tour of the building.

Dance, music, art and culinary classes will all be available at the ArtStation.

“We are able to expand our classes beyond 100 percent,” Deaton said.

Those in the community will also be able to rent the building for personal events.

“This space is completely transformable. It can be empty it can be changed. You can add to it with what you have. You can bring in what we have,” said Deaton.

Hazard Downtown Coordinator, Bailey Richards, told WYMT the ArtStation is helping the efforts to revitalize downtown.

“That’s really exciting for us to have this kind of cornerstone spot open downtown that kind of connects with a lot of other work we’re working on downtown,” said Richards.

She says the blue paint on the building, has also caught the eyes of many walking by.

“Ever since then we’ve had a lot of people say there’s the blue building or they’ll give directions based on the blue building and so seeing that and just knowing it’s already becoming this landmark has been really nice,” said Richards.

Deaton says he hopes this space will help keep the arts alive here in Appalachia.

“If we don’t supply an outlet or an avenue for these children and these youth in our community to be exposed to it then who are we going to listen to on the radio? Who are we going to go to a concert and watch? Who’s art are we going to appreciate and who’s going to act in those movies?” said Deaton.

On July 7, the first class will be held at the ArtStation.

On July 11 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., they are hosting an Open House/Brunch with live music. It will be held in the courtyard area. They will also be offering tours of the building.

