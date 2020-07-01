Advertisement

FBI: Breonna Taylor case ‘top priority’ in Louisville office

FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, displays a placard showing Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally in Boston. Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor will be fired, Friday, June 19, 2020. Taylor was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, Kevin Peterson, center, founder and executive director of the New Democracy Coalition, displays a placard showing Breonna Taylor as he addresses a rally in Boston. Louisville's mayor says one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor will be fired, Friday, June 19, 2020. Taylor was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating possible civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown says he has his best agents working on the case and called it the office’s top priority. He says he can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation.

Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13.

Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting and activists have criticized the pace of the investigation. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is also investigating the shooting. 

