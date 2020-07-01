Extra COVID-19 precautions at Lake Cumberland marinas as July 4 holiday approaches

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) – Boats will again be on the water this holiday weekend, despite an ongoing pandemic.

Marinas on Lake Cumberland were busy on Memorial Day, and owners say they expect the same this weekend.

The owner of Lee’s Ford Marina just outside Somerset says they are seeking record-setting business this summer. He says during a time when a lot of places are saying ‘you can’t,’ this is a place where ‘you can.’

In fact, officials from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department say although cases are on the rise here locally, they cannot say any outbreaks are linked to activity on Lake Cumberland.

They say it’s the perfect place to separate yourself. J.D. Hamilton with Lee’s Ford Marina says he’s getting bookings from people who had plans to go to Florida or on cruises and decided to come here instead.

“We had people on the phone that said that very thing. We were going to the beach, don’t want to get in that mess, have you got anything?”

Hamilton says they are practicing social distancing, and workers inside the store and restaurant are wearing masks. There is increased sanitization along with other precautions being followed.

Boaters tell WKYT they aren’t only having a great time on the lake, but they also feel safe doing it.

