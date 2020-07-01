Candidates advance in Ashland City Commission race

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Results are in for the Ashland City Commission race from the Kentucky primary held last Tuesday.

The eight top vote-getters will advance to the general election this November.

The following results, which were certified Tuesday, June 30, are from the Boyd County Board of Elections: Cheryl Spriggs (2,080); Marty Gute (2,077); Amanda Clark (2,024); Josh Blanton (1,956); Becky Miller (1,832); Pat Steen (1,355); Randall Memmer (1,276); Gerald Thompson (1,212); and Frank Fitzpatrick (1,045).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.