Brandon Storm beats incumbent in the 21st District Senate Republican primary

Primary Election Results
Primary Election Results(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Results are finalized in the 2020 primary election including the 21st District Senate Republican race.

Three candidates ran in the race including incumbent Albert Robinson, Brandon Storm and Kay Hensley.

Storm beat Robinson and Hensley with 39 percent of the vote.

Brandon Storm, the Republican primary candidate, says it wasn’t and easy race.

“It was difficult just because there was an incumbent who had been there for many many years and another candidate,” said Storm. “Our district needed some changes and nothing against the incumbent but I just felt like I was someone that could get in there with some fresh vision some new leadership and utilize the skills that I have to go up there and try to make a difference for our community.”

The district includes Bath, Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Menifee and Powell counties.

“We wanted to make sure that we were present in all the communities and we did that and just made a real push and effort to get out there and meet as many people as possible,” said Storm. “With the virus, it made it difficult going home to home so social media, mailers things to that nature seemed to help.”

Storm says he is focused on the General Election in November.

“You know I don’t want to take anything for granted. I want to make sure I’m out working and there’s a lot of people I need to meet and the other counties.”

Storm will run against democrat candidate Walter Trebelo in November.

Incumbent Albert Robinson held that seat from 1994-2004 and 2013-present.

We have reached out to Robinson but have not heard back yet.

