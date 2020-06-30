Governor Beshear: 282 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, five deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his weekly live COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 282 new cases and five new deaths in Kentucky on Tuesday.

At least 15,624 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 565.

3,990 people have recovered from the virus.

404,781 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.