Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenage girls were pulled from a submerged car that became trapped in flood water along Papermill Drive Monday night. Intense rain sparked flash flooding across East Tennessee.

Three men were parked at McKay’s Books waiting for the rain to pass when they watched a car stall out on Papermill Drive. Swift water began to push the car down the road. They said two teenage girls climbed out of the car but needed help.

That’s when two of the men entered the water and helped them to safety. Both girls told WVLT News they were fine but extremely shaken. Their parents picked them up.

Here's some jarring video I took around 8:00



Two men rescued two women out of a submerged car on Papermill Drive. All are shaken up but doing okay.



Hear from the two rescuers coming up later on

A fire truck pulled up just as the men were dragging one of the women out of the water.

WVLT News captured countless cars passing through the same high, swift water along Papermill Drive in West Knoxville.

According to Knoxville Dispatch, 22 roads were flooded. Those include:

Piney Grove Church Road at Robinson Road

Papermill at Papermill Place Way

S. Northshore at Lyons View Pike

8000 Gleason Drive

8200 Kingston Pike

6800 Middlebrook Pike

Papermill at Weisgarber

Papermill at Old Weisgarber

Old Weisgarber at Brookvale Lane

Papermill at Westfield

1500 Downtown West

Gleason at Montvue

Papermill at Westfield

Northshore at Woodburn

130 N. Northshire

N. Cedar Bluff at Executive Park

500 Buckeye Drive

Weisgarber under 1-40

7200 Deane Hill Drive

Cross Park at Bridgewater

S. Northshore at Erin

Fox Lonas Road at Cedar Bluff

Dispatch says several trees are down and to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’ when crossing flooded roads.

The National Weather Service issued nine weather warnings across East Tennessee with a severe storm risk until 11:00 p.m.

