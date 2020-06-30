Advertisement

Three-star 2021 receiver Christian Lewis commits to Kentucky

Lewis is the fourth wide receiver to commit to Kentucky in the 2021 class.
Three star Alabama wide receiver announces his commitment to Kentucky via Twitter.
Three star Alabama wide receiver announces his commitment to Kentucky via Twitter.(Twitter: @ChrisLew__)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Kentucky added another threat in their 2021 class, picking up a commitment from 2021 Alabama wide receiver Christian Lewis.

Lewis is Kentucky’s fourth wide receiver commit in the class of 2021. He picked Kentucky over Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville among others.

The three-star prospect from Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama hauled in 75 receptions for 1,398 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. At 6′ 3″, 190 pounds, Lewis is one of the top 450 recruits in the class (No. 433) and top 70 receivers (No. 67) in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

The commitment gives Kentucky 12 so far in the 2021 class.

Here are Lewis’ junior year highlights.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

Updated: 17 hours ago
Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

Sports

Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor 11 P.M.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Sports

WATCH: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard garners national attention after viral dunking video

Updated: 21 hours ago
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.

Sports

Betsy Layne, other mountain schools enter segment three of KHSAA return

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Teams start segment three of the KHSAA return plan.

Latest News

Sports

Phelps football joins Clay County athletics in postponing practices and activities for 14 days

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Clay County Athletic Director Tommy Nicholson said that the health department called the school’s superintendent on Wednesday and the school had to shut down for one COVID quarantine cycle (14 days).

Sports

EKU football moves season opener to Thursday night

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, the same day as the 2020 Kentucky Derby – the 146th Run for the Roses.

Sports

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.

Sports

Dayvion McKnight, Maddie Scherr named 2020 Kentucky Mr. and Miss Basketball

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
The awards ceremony was held on Facebook Live, after the original ceremony was scheduled for April 5th.

Sports

Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache.

Sports

Building a power: LMU men’s basketball continues to grow under Josh Schertz

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
For the past 12 years, LMU fans and students have been treated to one of the best men’s basketball programs in the country. The Railsplitters are 318-65 over the past 12 years with two trips to the Final Four and a National Championship date in 2016. Part of that success is owed to the man in charge, Josh Schertz.