Three-star 2021 receiver Christian Lewis commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark Stoops and Kentucky added another threat in their 2021 class, picking up a commitment from 2021 Alabama wide receiver Christian Lewis.

Lewis is Kentucky’s fourth wide receiver commit in the class of 2021. He picked Kentucky over Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Louisville among others.

The three-star prospect from Pleasant Grove High School in Alabama hauled in 75 receptions for 1,398 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. At 6′ 3″, 190 pounds, Lewis is one of the top 450 recruits in the class (No. 433) and top 70 receivers (No. 67) in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

The commitment gives Kentucky 12 so far in the 2021 class.

