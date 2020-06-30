Advertisement

TEBCO of Kentucky to create more than 40 jobs in Eastern Kentucky

New jobs coming to Stanton as TEBCO expands operations.
New jobs coming to Stanton as TEBCO expands operations.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Truck Equipment and Body Company of Kentucky is beginning a $2 million project to renovate and equip a facility in Powell County for custom dump truck body and equipment manufacturing.

The new 40,000 square foot facility will be located on Reed Court in Stanton and will be used for cutting and forming steel and aluminum. It will also have in-house engineering space. The opening of the new facility will create 43 jobs.

TEBCO is headquartered in Richmond and also operates another facility in Winchester. The company currently employs approximately 50 people at those locations.

“Ensuring Kentuckians have quality job opportunities is perhaps more important than ever, and we at the state level are doing all we can to create and strengthen new and existing business relationships to make that possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “TEBCO of Kentucky has been a reliable employer in the commonwealth for nearly 30 years, and its continued growth is a clear boost to the Eastern Kentucky region. Our thanks go to the company for its commitment to the state and its dedicated workforce.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Paintsville native places in virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
In March, Paintsville native, Tana Wells was selected to compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

News

60 people test COVID-19 positive at Corbin nursing home

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Eastern Kentucky News

Mountain Student Achiever: Timothy Prater

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timothy Prater is the son of Steve and Peggy Prater.

Eastern Kentucky News

Highlands ARH and UK Markey Cancer Center Award Youth Health Ambassador Scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
This competitive two-year program showcases the knowledge and determination of area high school students.

Latest News

News

The Extreme Mustang Makeover - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Highlands ARH and UK Markey Cancer Center Award Youth Health Ambassador Scholarships - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Eastern Kentucky News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
New cases of the virus were reported across the mountains on Tuesday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Mercer County deputy stops runaway vehicle with woman, baby inside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday the Harrodsburg 911 Center got a call from a woman saying her car had malfunctioned and she was speeding down the road with no way to stop. One deputy responded in a way the Mercer County Sheriff calls "fabulous."

State

Suspect in Jefferson Square Park murder arraigned

Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Nelson Lopez, 23, is charged with one count of murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment.

State

’Blue Flu’ -- LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several LMPD officers called out sick Tuesday in a form of protest referred to as the “blue flu.”