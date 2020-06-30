TEBCO of Kentucky to create more than 40 jobs in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Truck Equipment and Body Company of Kentucky is beginning a $2 million project to renovate and equip a facility in Powell County for custom dump truck body and equipment manufacturing.

The new 40,000 square foot facility will be located on Reed Court in Stanton and will be used for cutting and forming steel and aluminum. It will also have in-house engineering space. The opening of the new facility will create 43 jobs.

TEBCO is headquartered in Richmond and also operates another facility in Winchester. The company currently employs approximately 50 people at those locations.

“Ensuring Kentuckians have quality job opportunities is perhaps more important than ever, and we at the state level are doing all we can to create and strengthen new and existing business relationships to make that possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “TEBCO of Kentucky has been a reliable employer in the commonwealth for nearly 30 years, and its continued growth is a clear boost to the Eastern Kentucky region. Our thanks go to the company for its commitment to the state and its dedicated workforce.”

