Advertisement

Suspect in Jefferson Square Park murder arraigned

Steven Nelson Lopez has been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday, charged with one count of murder and one count of wanton endangerment first degree. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Steven Nelson Lopez has been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday, charged with one count of murder and one count of wanton endangerment first degree. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A public defender has been appointed to represent the man charged after a deadly shooting over the weekend at Jefferson Square Park.

Steven Nelson Lopez, 23, is charged with one count of murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was arraigned by video conference this morning

Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Gerth, 27, of Louisville, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

His arrest report says Lopez was identified by multiple witnesses as the person who fired a handgun into a large crowd of people.

Lopez was shot in the leg by bystanders who returned fire.

Bond for Lopez was set at $500,000 cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for is July 8.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Paintsville native places in virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
In March, Paintsville native, Tana Wells was selected to compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

News

60 people test COVID-19 positive at Corbin nursing home

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Eastern Kentucky News

Mountain Student Achiever: Timothy Prater

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timothy Prater is the son of Steve and Peggy Prater.

Eastern Kentucky News

TEBCO of Kentucky to create more than 40 jobs in Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Truck Equipment and Body Company of Kentucky is beginning a $2 million project to renovate and equip a facility in Powell County for custom dump truck body and equipment manufacturing.

Eastern Kentucky News

Highlands ARH and UK Markey Cancer Center Award Youth Health Ambassador Scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
This competitive two-year program showcases the knowledge and determination of area high school students.

Latest News

News

The Extreme Mustang Makeover - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Highlands ARH and UK Markey Cancer Center Award Youth Health Ambassador Scholarships - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Eastern Kentucky News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
New cases of the virus were reported across the mountains on Tuesday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Mercer County deputy stops runaway vehicle with woman, baby inside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday the Harrodsburg 911 Center got a call from a woman saying her car had malfunctioned and she was speeding down the road with no way to stop. One deputy responded in a way the Mercer County Sheriff calls "fabulous."

State

’Blue Flu’ -- LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several LMPD officers called out sick Tuesday in a form of protest referred to as the “blue flu.”