Suspect in Jefferson Square Park murder arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A public defender has been appointed to represent the man charged after a deadly shooting over the weekend at Jefferson Square Park.

Steven Nelson Lopez, 23, is charged with one count of murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and was arraigned by video conference this morning

Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Tyler Gerth, 27, of Louisville, around 9 p.m. Saturday.

His arrest report says Lopez was identified by multiple witnesses as the person who fired a handgun into a large crowd of people.

Lopez was shot in the leg by bystanders who returned fire.

Bond for Lopez was set at $500,000 cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for is July 8.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.