Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Greenup County
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A student-athlete in the Russell Independent Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.
The superintendent made that announcement Monday night.
"Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to educate, protect and support our students," the superintendent said in a release.
Two athletic programs have been directed to cease practice for the next 14 days.
