Advertisement

Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Greenup County

A student-athlete in the Russell Independent Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.
A student-athlete in the Russell Independent Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A student-athlete in the Russell Independent Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent made that announcement Monday night.

"Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to educate, protect and support our students," the superintendent said in a release.

Two athletic programs have been directed to cease practice for the next 14 days.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a fairly active day for some on Monday, the chances for high water issues continue today for most of the region.

Regional

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

News

SomerSplash opens at limited capacity 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Assisted living facilities now open to visitors 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Mountain News at 11 top stories - June 29, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

SomerSplash opens 6 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

LMPD officers were ordered to remove riot gear following Saturday’s deadly protest shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Louisville police officers are voicing their frustrations after a number of them said they were threatened to take off their riot gear or be suspended while clearing out Jefferson Square Park on Sunday night.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘I’m stoked’: SomerSplash opens at limited capacity

Updated: 8 hours ago
They are following all the CDC guidelines, and staff are constantly wiping down surfaces and cleaning inner tubes.

Regional

American Association of Pediatrics advises kids be in school

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Charleston pediatrician emphasizes masks and social distancing within guidance from the AAP.

Eastern Kentucky News

Assisted living facilities now open to visitors

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Among those facilities that are allowed to have visitors are assisted living facilities, personal care and family home facilities, and those are different from skilled nursing facilities.