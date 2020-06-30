Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A student-athlete in the Russell Independent Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent made that announcement Monday night.

"Rest assured that we are doing everything possible to educate, protect and support our students," the superintendent said in a release.

Two athletic programs have been directed to cease practice for the next 14 days.

