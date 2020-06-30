Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly active day for some on Monday, the chances for high water issues continue today for most of the region. Our Flash Flood Watch continues for most of the area until 8 p.m.

Today and Tomorrow

Parts of Kentucky have seen between 3 and 6″ of rain in the last 48 hours. In our area, based on the sensors from the Kentucky Mesonet, Pulaski County and Morgan County have been the hardest hit. Thankfully, we have not had many reports of serious flooding, but we still have more rain to deal with today.

In the last 48 hours, some parts of Kentucky have received more than 6" of rain. In our area, the highest totals range between 2-4" with more rain possible today. (Kentucky Mesonet)

The frustrating part of this forecast for our team is that the rain is so scattered, it’s hard to tell you who will see the most rain today. For example, out of six of the major models (GFS, Euro, NAM, Hi Res NAM, HRRR and RPM for you weather geeks), two of them show the rain more widespread. The other four are more scattered. I know some of you didn’t see much, if any, rain on Monday and that may be the case again today.

Look for mainly cloudy skies today with scattered chances for showers and storms around all day. It will be heavy for some at times. Remember, do NOT drive through flooded roads. We had reports of people doing that in Pulaski County yesterday. You’re not only putting your life in danger, but the lives of first responders who may have to come rescue you as well. In Kentucky, flash flooding is the number one weather related killer. I don’t know how to be any more blunt than that. There is always another way around. If not, there’s always somewhere else you can go until the water recedes.

Highs will top out in the low 80s for most. Our rain chances decrease tonight but are still around. We’ll drop into the upper 60s for lows.

Wednesday will still be on the dreary side as we start July, but the rain chances will be more scattered. I even think the skies will start to clear some late in the day. Highs will again top out in the low 80s before dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a stray chance on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies. It will be a welcome break from the gloom. It will not, however, be a break from the heat and humidity. Quite the opposite. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, so then we have to be aware of the heat and take those precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Sunshine and drier conditions will hang around Friday and for the holiday weekend. For folks having 4th of July fireworks, you should be in good shape. Highs will be close to 90 from Friday all the way into early next week. Our next best chance for rain after Wednesday will be next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.