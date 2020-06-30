Advertisement

Quick-thinking Ky. deputy saves woman, child in runaway vehicle

Deputy Wes Gaddis.
Deputy Wes Gaddis.(Mercer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERCER CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A quick-thinking Mercer County deputy put his life on the line Monday to save a woman and a child.

The sheriff’s office says around 1 p.m., 911 got a call from a driver that her vehicle had malfunctioned and she was now speeding with no way to stop.

Deputy Wes Gaddis and the sheriff responded to the call.

We’re told Deputy Gaddis was able to speed up, drive past the woman’s vehicle and position himself in a way that the out of control vehicle struck the rear of his cruiser.

Deputy Gaddis was able to stop the runaway vehicle just before it went into the intersection of US 127 and the Bypass.

No one was hurt.

