Paintsville native places in virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition

Out of the 40 youth trainers competing in the competition, Tana Wells finished 25th overall and 14th in the freestyle class.
(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Johnson County (WYMT) - In March, Paintsville native, Tana Wells was selected to compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

However, in March, the competition was moved online. Wells submitted almost ten minutes worth of video for the competition.

“My first thought was I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to do it because you have to have certain obstacles to be able to do all of it and I just don’t have the facility for that, like some of my other competitors did,” said Extreme Mustang Makeover Youth Trainer, Tana Wells.

When they first announced the competition would be held virtually she had some concerns.

“I was like well, I’m not even going to be able to do it. So I really didn’t even worry about the competition at the time. I just worked with her like I would just like any other horses and tried not to think about it. I just tried to go with the flow pretty much,” added Wells.

Regardless of the virtual setback and location change, she was still able to compete.

“My friend Ashland, she let me come to her place because she had a bunch of obstacles she had done it with and honestly if it weren’t for her I wouldn’t even have done it,” said Wells.

Out of the 40 youth trainers competing in the competition, she finished 25th overall and 14th in the freestyle class.

“I was really really excited about because that’s the hardest class and that’s the class you’re supposed to like really really try hard on and I winged it,” added Wells.

“Honestly, I did not expect it a bit. Like I said I just kind of went there and was just hoping for the best. She did such an amazing job I couldn’t have asked for better from her. I was very very excited to see 14th in freestyle especially,” said Wells.

Wells said she plans on competing in next year’s competition with another Mustang.

