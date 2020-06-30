Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate

Face mask
Face mask(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff and WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina. (WSAZ/WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places.

During Tuesday’s special meeting, council members voted unanimously on the ordinance. It takes effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

“Wearing a mask is a simple thing,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said during the meeting.

She stressed that masks will only be required when people are inside public spaces.

“When they get outside, they can take that mask off. When they’re with their friends, if they choose not to wear their mask, they don’t have to wear their mask,” Hatley said.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Grand Strand.

Keep checking the WSAZ app as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear: 282 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, five deaths

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Eastern Kentucky News

Deputies still searching for accused shooter in Johnson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies say Joshua Caudill is considered dangerous and may have a gun. He is accused of a shooting in the Sitka area of Johnson County Monday afternoon.

Crime

KSP investigating deadly assault in Harlan County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
KSP is investigating a deadly assault after an Everts man hit his aunt with a cinder block.

Forecast

Flash Flood threat continues this evening, hot temperatures on the way

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Flash Flood Watch continues until 8 p.m. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms could create some isolated flooding issues this afternoon into the early evening hours.

Latest News

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Eastern Kentucky News

Fayette County election officials say primary election was a success

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
A full week of waiting is finally over, after an unusual primary in Kentucky. Election officials across the state will finish sorting through ballots ahead of today’s deadline.

State

Gov. Beshear signs executive order in regards to state hiring practices

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
In a news release, the governor states the order is designed to “ensuring non-discrimination in state hiring, services and contracting”.

Eastern Kentucky News

Deputies arrest man after following their noses

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man is behind bars after deputies followed their noses.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a fairly active day for some on Monday, the chances for high water issues continue today for most of the region.

Regional

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 17 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.