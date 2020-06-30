North Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina. (WSAZ/WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places.

During Tuesday’s special meeting, council members voted unanimously on the ordinance. It takes effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

“Wearing a mask is a simple thing,” North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said during the meeting.

She stressed that masks will only be required when people are inside public spaces.

“When they get outside, they can take that mask off. When they’re with their friends, if they choose not to wear their mask, they don’t have to wear their mask,” Hatley said.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Grand Strand.

