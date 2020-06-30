Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, one new death Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky Tuesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) reported Jackson County’s 14th COVID-19 related death. The county had one new case Tuesday.

The health department also reported one new probable case and one recovered case in Clay County. Out of the 30 active cases, two are currently in the hospital.

CVDHD says they are now 16 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths and one probably COVID-19 related death in the district.

The Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) reported three new cases. The new cases include a Wolfe County pediatric case, a 19-year-old female from Knott County and a 42-year-old female from Owsley County. The pediatric case reported Monday from Perry County was an error.

The Laurel County Health Department reported eight cases with two that are currently in the hospital. One of the new cases is also being reported as recovered. The health department says sometimes probable cases may be newly reported and considered recovered on the same day. They also reported 15 newly recovered cases. Tuesday’s cases include a 77-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 28-year-old female and a 23-year-old woman who is being reported as recovered.

