Laurel County man accused of punching pregnant woman in the stomach

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 20-year-old Tyler Dechan Hopkins, of Corbin, Friday evening after the responded to a call about a possible burglary at a home on London Ave.

When deputies arrived, they found the home “completely destroyed” inside with furniture turned over, holes in the wall, antifreeze poured on a bed and broken dishes all over the place.

While deputies were at the scene investigating, a woman returned home and she told them her boyfriend, Hopkins, was on meth and had pushed up her against a wall and choked nearly to the point of passing out more than once.

She also told deputies Hopkins had punched her in the stomach and that she was three months pregnant.

The sheriff’s office says Hopkins came back home while deputies were there and he was under the influence.

Hopkins is facing charges of strangulation, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and assault.

