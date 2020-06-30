Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

Democratic Senate primary reaches finish line in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After a weeklong wait, Kentucky Democrats are about to find out who their U.S. Senate nominee will be. Rivals Charles Booker and Amy McGrath are competing to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall. The lead switched back and forth between McGrath and Booker as results trickled in since the state’s June 23 primary election. Most voters cast mail-in absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it took election officials all week to count and record the votes. County clerks had a Tuesday deadline to submit vote totals to the secretary of state’s office.

HONORARY ROAD SIGNS

Kentucky road signs in Knox County recognize accomplishments

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Highway signs showing honorary road names designated by Kentucky lawmakers have been installed in Knox County. The signs are on U.S. 25E and Kentucky 217. The Transportation Cabinet said Home of Byron Woolum Professional Checkers Player is displayed on U.S. 25E, and Reverend Ray Bays Memorial Bridge is on Kentucky 217 to recognize their accomplishments. The cabinet said almost five dozen honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on bridges, roads and honorary locations.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARRESTS

Police: Protesters block Clark Memorial Bridge; 33 arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people. Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill. The bridge connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana. Protesters had set up banners on the roadway with images of Breonna Taylor, an Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant. Police reached protesters and asked the crowd to disperse. Police said 33 people were arrested and 19 vehicles were towed.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Louisville protest shooting victim remembered for kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice. Flowers and candles lined a makeshift memorial for 27-year-old Tyler Gerth, who was fatally shot Saturday. A suspect was charged with murder and wanton endangerment. Media outlets report dozens of people joined Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth, to take a knee Sunday night. For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by police in her Louisville home in March.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARMY RECRUITING

Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on military recruiting, shuttering enlistment stations around the country and forcing thousands of recruiters to woo potential soldiers online. Recruiters have had to abandon their normal visits to high schools and malls, and instead rely almost exclusively on social media to reach young people. And as that effort builds, Army leaders believe it may evolve into a new system that will allow them to scale back the size and staffing at enlistment storefronts and reduce the number of recruiters.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Ag commissioner sues governor over virus-related orders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's top agriculture official is taking the governor to court. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says Gov. Andy Beshear circumvented state law by failing to gather public input for several executive orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quarles filed the suit Monday in Scott Circuit Court. It asks a judge to invalidate orders putting a 50-person limit on gatherings. The suit also was filed by Evans Orchard and Cider Mill. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says the health guidelines are keeping Kentuckians safe. She says all businesses have to follow the same rules and expressed confidence in their legality.