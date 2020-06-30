Advertisement

KY-Senate-nominated

Amy McGrath, Dem, nominated U.S. Senate, Kentucky.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLETIN (AP) — Amy McGrath, Dem, nominated U.S. Senate, Kentucky.

AP Elections 06-30-2020 12:17

Latest News

Latest News