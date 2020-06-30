Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

ELECTION 2020-DOWNBALLOT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Josh Hicks, a Marine veteran who switched parties after growing disillusioned with Republican policies he saw as favoring the wealthy, claimed the Democratic nomination Tuesday for a Kentucky congressional seat, setting up a fall matchup against U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-LOUISVILLE PROBE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Government officials in Kentucky said they will begin an investigation into the city of Louisville’s handling of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARRESTS, from Louisville: Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARMY RECRUITING

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on military recruiting, shuttering enlistment stations around the country and forcing thousands of recruiters to woo potential soldiers online.

—HONORARY ROAD SIGNS, from Barbourville: Highway signs showing honorary road names designated by Kentucky lawmakers have been installed in Knox County.

