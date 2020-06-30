‘I’m stoked’: SomerSplash opens at limited capacity

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Several weeks ago, Governor Beshear announced pools and water parks could open on June 29.

In the spring, SomerSplash General Manager Stephen Sims did not think the echo of children’s laughter would ring through the park this year.

“We kinda thought we were dead in the water I guess you’d say. We didn’t think they’d be any way possible for us to get the water park up and running,” said Sims.

On Monday, several hundred people braved the rainy forecast for opening day.

“Everybody that has come through are just kinda glad to see some sort of normalcy in the area,” said Sims.

They are following all the CDC guidelines, and staff are constantly wiping down surfaces and cleaning inner tubes.

They have an infrared temperature camera that will go off if someone enters with a fever of 100.4 or higher. They also have electronic counters to know how many people are in the park.

“There was quite a bit of cost up front to get us up and running and actually to meet all the guidelines and some of those we actually felt the mayor, Mayor Keck actually felt like it was important for us to do that so we can kind of keep track and help with keeping the COVID from spreading and anything like that in this area,” said Sims.

Kids were glad to be able to be out of the house and have a fun summer day with their friends.

“It’s good I mean social distancing has been tough and I’ve been wanting to be with friends a lot but it’s been hard,” said Marcus Mills.

“That was pretty disappointing, but I’m very stoked that it’s open now so cause we weren’t sure if it would be open at all and then it is,” said Coleton Grubb.

The water slides and short lines were a big hit.

“If there were no water slides I probably wouldn’t want to come here ever again,” said a kid enjoying the slides.

The park capacity is being capped at 1,050 people for now.

“We’re playing it safe right now I guess you’d say. Our number can actually go on up quite a bit but we kinda want to start off slow,” said Sims.

SomerSplash is doing something special for season pass holders. They are opening one hour early just for them, so they do not need to worry about not being able to get in.

The park is open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

