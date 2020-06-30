Advertisement

High school games and scrimmages on hold until end of August

Practices, scrimmages and competitions will be impacted for contact sports this fall.
(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA announced Tuesday that fall sports will be impacted by Governor Bill Lee’s extension of his State of Emergency order.

The governor’s office extended Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency until August 29, 2020. The governor’s prior order includes limitations and restrictions on contact sporting events and activities.

“We are working with the Governor’s office to ensure that our member schools are in compliance with the executive order in regards to athletic participation and contact sports,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said in a statement Tuesday.

The high school football season was originally scheduled to begin the third week of August. The announcement means the fall sports season could be pushed back at least three weeks.

Schools will continue to practice while adhering to CDC guidelines, but can’t scrimmage against other teams, and can’t have close contact activities until the state of emergency is over.

The TSSAA made no mention of whether golf, cross country, or girls volleyball seasons would be affected.

“Based on the extension of the Governor’s order, football and girls’ soccer cannot begin their seasons as originally scheduled. We are in the process of developing regular season and postseason options to present to the TSSAA Board of Control for their consideration. The Board will ultimately make the decision as to how this will impact the postseason and if any adjustments can be made to regular-season competition,” Childress stated.

