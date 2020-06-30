Gov. Beshear signs executive order in regards to state hiring practices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a new executive order Tuesday morning in regards to state hiring practices.

In a news release, the governor states the order is designed to “ensuring non-discrimination in state hiring, services and contracting”.

The new order expands on existing protections already in place to “clearly cover gender expression, pregnancy or related medical conditions and marital or familial status”.

“The challenges Kentucky faces with a global health pandemic and the widespread financial fallout requires that we draw on the full spectrum of knowledge, skills and talent of our people,” Gov. Beshear said in the news release. “This executive order sends the right message about our compassion and our priorities. It establishes the expectation that everyone in Kentucky is treated fairly and ensures that our commonwealth welcomes and benefits from the contributions of all our citizens.”

You can view the entire order here: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200629_Executive-Order_220-554_EqualEmployment.pdf

