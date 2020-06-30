Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs executive order in regards to state hiring practices

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)(Andy Beshear)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a new executive order Tuesday morning in regards to state hiring practices.

In a news release, the governor states the order is designed to “ensuring non-discrimination in state hiring, services and contracting”.

The new order expands on existing protections already in place to “clearly cover gender expression, pregnancy or related medical conditions and marital or familial status”.

“The challenges Kentucky faces with a global health pandemic and the widespread financial fallout requires that we draw on the full spectrum of knowledge, skills and talent of our people,” Gov. Beshear said in the news release. “This executive order sends the right message about our compassion and our priorities. It establishes the expectation that everyone in Kentucky is treated fairly and ensures that our commonwealth welcomes and benefits from the contributions of all our citizens.”

You can view the entire order here: https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200629_Executive-Order_220-554_EqualEmployment.pdf

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Deputies arrest man after following their noses

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man is behind bars after deputies followed their noses.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch continues through this evening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
After a fairly active day for some on Monday, the chances for high water issues continue today for most of the region.

Regional

Two teens pulled from submerged car as flash flooding hits East Tennessee

Updated: 9 hours ago
Flash flooding hit roads and homes across East Tennessee due to a severe storm risk Monday night.

Regional

Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Greenup County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two athletic programs have been directed to cease practice for next 14 days.

Latest News

News

SomerSplash opens at limited capacity 11 p.m.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Assisted living facilities now open to visitors 11 p.m.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

Mountain News at 11 top stories - June 29, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

News

SomerSplash opens 6 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

LMPD officers were ordered to remove riot gear following Saturday’s deadly protest shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Louisville police officers are voicing their frustrations after a number of them said they were threatened to take off their riot gear or be suspended while clearing out Jefferson Square Park on Sunday night.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘I’m stoked’: SomerSplash opens at limited capacity

Updated: 12 hours ago
They are following all the CDC guidelines, and staff are constantly wiping down surfaces and cleaning inner tubes.