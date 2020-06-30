Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

(WYMT) - On June 23rd, the University of Kentucky announced it’s new head cheerleading coach.

“So it is truly an honor for me to introduce to you the new Head Coach of Kentucky cheerleading, Ryan Martin O’Connor,” said Sandra Bell, Executive Associate Athletic Director.

O’Connor is a Lexington native and a former Kentucky cheerleader and is looking forward to being back home in the Commonwealth.

“I’m so excited to be back in Lexington and ever since I left I’ve been trying every year to figure out a way that I can get back to Lexington,” added UK Head Coach, Ryan Martin O’Connor.

One of her first duties as a head coach was meeting the team.

“It was nice to just go ahead and tell them you know I’m the person you can contact and communicate with and ill help you whatever you guys need,” said O’Connor.

However, taking over a 24-time championship team is no easy feat.

“Well I think pressure is a privilege it’s something that I always say to my athletes and it’s something that I really believe I think you know being able to you know even be under pressure you know you’ve done something right to be even in the spotlight or even be in that position,” added O’Connor.

She’s received advice from someone that knows how to win championships.

“I’ve already talk to Jomo just in the past two weeks about you know what it really means to be here obviously I have an understanding of it but it certainly means something different to everybody it comes through this program as an athlete or a coach,” said O’Connor.

This year’s tryouts are virtual and the team will be announced on July 10th.

