Flash Flood threat continues this evening, hot temperatures on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Flash Flood Watch continues until 8 p.m. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms could create some isolated flooding issues this afternoon into the early evening hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see some heavy showers this evening into the later evening hours. Most should start to die down by the time the sun sets. We’ll hang onto a few scattered showers throughout the overnight hours with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we should see more of a mixture of sun and clouds with some scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. After Wednesday, we have some much better and warmer weather on the way.

Extended Forecast

By Thursday, sunshine and warm temperatures return. We should see those mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to possibly even close to 90. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Those hot temperatures continue Friday and into your Fourth of July weekend! We’ll be close to 90 this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Don’t forget that sunscreen if you are outside! We could see some stray rain chances Sunday, but right now we look to remain on the drier side.

For the new week, we could be looking at a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms. More on that later.

