Dolly Parton tribute artist to star in new Pigeon Forge show

Four new shows are coming to Pigeon Forge over the next few months.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four new shows are coming to Pigeon Forge over the next few months. The creator of the long-running Legends in Concert in Las Vegas announced he’s bringing tribute artists and a winner of The Voice to the stage.

"Hi there it's Dolly and we're sitting here in the beautiful Smoky Mountains of Tennessee," said a Dolly tribute artist.

Soon you can wake up to the new Kenny and Dolly Morning Show.

"I'm so glad to say hi to you today and I hope you are staying well and taking care of yourself. I tell you something I am so excited we have a brand new show we're going to experience," she said.

Aside from legendary tribute artists taking the stage, the season 18 winner of The Voice Todd Tilghman will be live in concert starting July 4th weekend.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I know people are looking forward to the music, which is coming and it's going to be a lot of fun. But I also like, I like to tell stories and have a good time with the audience," said Tilghman.

This is his first live stage show since the win. He says you'll get soft rock, country, gospel and all your favorites from the show.

“But the show opens up, first show hits the road on the second of July and we’re going to roll with it through the month of July. I hope it goes well enough that we can keep going with it. I’m excited about it,” he added.

Later in the year, the group will feature a tribute to East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton.

"I'll sing some of my hits and also do some duets we're going to have a lot of fun and I can't wait to see your sweet smiling faces you stay safe and remember Dolly loves ya."

The first show with Todd Tilghman is July 2. The shows are produced by John Stuart who created one of the longest-running Legends in Concert now in its 37th year in Las Vegas.

Other shows set to come to the stage include Legendary Superstars an ultimate tribute show featuring Elvis, Michael Jackson, Cher and many more. Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn as see on Season 11 of America’s Got Talent will also have a show as well.

Tickets are on sale now. The Theatre of the Stars is located at 2141 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN in the former Memories building.

Call 888-512-5755 or visit the Theatre of Stars website for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

