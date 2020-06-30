Deputies still searching for accused shooter in Johnson County

SITKA, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Johnson County are still searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting.

The shooting happened Monday around 2 p.m. in the Puncheon Creek area of Sitka.

Deputies said 28-year-old Joshua Caudill from Stambaugh shot another man.

The man was flown out. We do not know the man’s condition at this time.

Deputies say Caudill is considered dangerous and may have a gun.

The sheriff tells us deputies and troopers with Kentucky State Police searched extensively until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We are also told Caudill was previously in jail on a separate violent offense and was released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you see Caudill or know of his whereabouts, call Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 1-606-789-3411.

