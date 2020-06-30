Advertisement

Deputies arrest man after following their noses

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after deputies followed their noses.

Anthony Muncy was arrested just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in Lovely, Kentucky. According to Martin County deputies, they were patrolling North Wolf Creek when they smelled what they described as an extremely strong odor of marijuana.

When deputies searched the area, they found 12 marijuana plants behind an abandoned house, less than 100 feet from the road. Deputies say Muncy told them they were his plants, and that he had started growing them on April 20th.

Muncy is now being held in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

