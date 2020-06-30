Advertisement

City council to probe handling of Breonna Taylor shooting

(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville’s city council has announced plans to review the handling by the mayor’s administration of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Louisville Metro Council’s government oversight committee announced its intentions Monday. News outlets report the Metro Council’s next meeting is scheduled for July 23.

Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Mayor Greg Fischer, says the mayor welcomes the review.

Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation.

No drugs were found, and one of the officers was recently fired.

