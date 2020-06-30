Advertisement

Belfry continues construction on new turf field

By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cam Stadium is officially getting a makeover. The Belfry Pirates, the defending Class 3A champions, are hoping to take a new turf field this fall.

Head Coach Philip Haywood and the Pirates started raising funds for the field last year. In January, they were about 75% to their goal, which they have now reached.

We’re very excited that we’ve been able to procure the majority of the funds enough to be able to get the project started,” Haywood said.

However, due to COVID-19, the process was pushed back from May to late June.

“It’s been a slower process than we would like, but that’s the way we’re living right now,” Hywood said.

Even though the field will help the seven-time state football champions, it will also be used for a variety of other sports, including baseball, softball and middle school sports as well. Haywood believes it will help the entire Belfry community and impress alums when they come back home.

“A lot of people use this field in a lot of different areas. It’s kinda a community field is what way we look at it. So it’s good for the community,” Haywood said. “A lot of people are going to come back and say, ‘Hey, this is a great field.’ And even though people might not contribute financially, they’ve contributed with their thoughts and their prayers and just knowing that this is something they wanted us to be able to have, to improve our program and improve Belfry High School and for our community.”

Haywood and the Pirates are hopeful to have the field done by the scheduled start of the 2020 high school football season.

“We’re very confident we’ll have this done, you know, early August to be able to play,” Haywood said.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Paintsville native places in virtual Extreme Mustang Makeover Competition

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
In March, Paintsville native, Tana Wells was selected to compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover.

Sports

Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Minor League Baseball made official on Tuesday what has seemed obvious for weeks: MiLB’s season has been canceled because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Regional

High school games and scrimmages on hold until end of August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Practices, scrimmages and competitions will be impacted for contact sports this fall.

Sports

Three-star 2021 receiver Christian Lewis commits to Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Lewis is the fourth wide receiver to commit to Kentucky in the 2021 class.

Latest News

Sports

Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

Updated: 20 hours ago
Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor

Sports

Get to know new UK Cheer Coach Ryan Martin O’Connor 11 P.M.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Weekday newscast of Mountain News at 11

Sports

WATCH: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard garners national attention after viral dunking video

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.

Sports

Betsy Layne, other mountain schools enter segment three of KHSAA return

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Teams start segment three of the KHSAA return plan.

Sports

Phelps football joins Clay County athletics in postponing practices and activities for 14 days

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
Clay County Athletic Director Tommy Nicholson said that the health department called the school’s superintendent on Wednesday and the school had to shut down for one COVID quarantine cycle (14 days).

Sports

EKU football moves season opener to Thursday night

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, the same day as the 2020 Kentucky Derby – the 146th Run for the Roses.