Belfry continues construction on new turf field

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cam Stadium is officially getting a makeover. The Belfry Pirates, the defending Class 3A champions, are hoping to take a new turf field this fall.

Head Coach Philip Haywood and the Pirates started raising funds for the field last year. In January, they were about 75% to their goal, which they have now reached.

We’re very excited that we’ve been able to procure the majority of the funds enough to be able to get the project started,” Haywood said.

However, due to COVID-19, the process was pushed back from May to late June.

“It’s been a slower process than we would like, but that’s the way we’re living right now,” Hywood said.

Even though the field will help the seven-time state football champions, it will also be used for a variety of other sports, including baseball, softball and middle school sports as well. Haywood believes it will help the entire Belfry community and impress alums when they come back home.

“A lot of people use this field in a lot of different areas. It’s kinda a community field is what way we look at it. So it’s good for the community,” Haywood said. “A lot of people are going to come back and say, ‘Hey, this is a great field.’ And even though people might not contribute financially, they’ve contributed with their thoughts and their prayers and just knowing that this is something they wanted us to be able to have, to improve our program and improve Belfry High School and for our community.”

Haywood and the Pirates are hopeful to have the field done by the scheduled start of the 2020 high school football season.

“We’re very confident we’ll have this done, you know, early August to be able to play,” Haywood said.

