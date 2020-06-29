Advertisement

WATCH: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard garners national attention after viral dunking video

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.
(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Last season, Sheppard averaged 20.6 points a game and had a quadruple-double against Jackson County.

Sheppard had 24 Points, 10 Rebounds, 10 Steals, and 14 assists.

Sheppard is the son of Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, both former Kentucky basketball players.

