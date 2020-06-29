WATCH: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard garners national attention after viral dunking video
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WYMT) - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.
Last season, Sheppard averaged 20.6 points a game and had a quadruple-double against Jackson County.
Sheppard had 24 Points, 10 Rebounds, 10 Steals, and 14 assists.
Sheppard is the son of Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, both former Kentucky basketball players.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.