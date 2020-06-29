WATCH: North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard garners national attention after viral dunking video

(WYMT) - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard is getting national attention after a video of him dunking has gone viral.

Last season, Sheppard averaged 20.6 points a game and had a quadruple-double against Jackson County.

Sheppard had 24 Points, 10 Rebounds, 10 Steals, and 14 assists.

Sheppard is the son of Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, both former Kentucky basketball players.

Btw - this is Jeff Sheppard’s son. Class of ‘23. 🐰 https://t.co/5rClctfJgd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

Reed Sheppard is pretty good kids pic.twitter.com/OtH2L33WlA — Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) June 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.