Unemployment services extended in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After several people without an appointment still showed up for unemployment help Monday, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet will be extending their availability one extra day this week in Boyd County.

State. Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) tells WSAZ, officials are giving tickets to those waiting in the walk-in line for Wednesday appointments.

Officials are at the ACTC campus on the Industrial Parkway Monday and Tuesday helping hundreds of eastern Kentuckians with their outstanding claims after they lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

Spots for the original two days quickly filled up.

A line of people hoping to get in started forming several hours before the event started Monday. Some people who were waiting told WSAZ that they have been waiting as long as 14 weeks to speak to someone and get help.

