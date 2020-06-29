UK HealthCare facing ‘critically low’ blood supply

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ripple effects of a national blood shortage are being felt in Kentucky.

Leaders at UK HealthCare say their supply is “critically low”. At this point, they’re begging for Kentuckians to answer the call to donate.

The need for blood donations is mounting after a shortage in donations, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a fully booked blood drive happening Monday at UK HealthCare, leaders say more help is needed to restock the shelves. UK HealthCare alone transfuses roughly 35,000 units a year.

While all blood types are being accepted right now, doctors are emphasizing the need for type-O donors specifically, also known as universal donors.

“We know distancing has made it tough to have these blood drives,” said Dr. Andrew Bernard. “But as much as we need to keep everyone safe and avoid congregating, we do need to get some organized, safe blood drives going again.”

Thanks to the overwhelming response to Monday’s blood drive, UK HealthCare has planned a second event. The next drive is set for Monday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UK Chandler Hospital.

Face coverings are mandatory and appointments strongly encouraged to allow for proper social distancing.

If you aren’t able to book a slot during next week’s drive, you can still donate through the Kentucky Blood Center.

