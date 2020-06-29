Advertisement

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Wayne Tree Falls on Truck
Wayne Tree Falls on Truck(Ryan Epling)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:56 AM EDT
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power has been knocked out in Wayne after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.

There is no word on the extent of damage caused to the truck from the falling tree, but no injuries have been reported.

According to Wayne dispatch, Kenova Ave., Rt. 152, and the shortcut were closed just off the hill south of the courthouse.

AEP is reporting that there were about 900 customers in the Wayne area without power after the incident.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest on this developing story.

