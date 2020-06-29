Advertisement

Teenager who defied the odds after crash, walks at graduation

After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.
After being seriously injured in a crash three years ago, Allie Gilkerson walked across the stage at Wayne High School's graduation.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen who nearly died almost three years ago finally walked across the stage at graduation.

In August 2017, Allie Gilkerson was riding on a motorcycle when it crashed on State Route 152, the night before the first day of her senior year at Wayne High School.

The crash caused several severe injuries, and Allie was thought to be brain dead.

Seven months later, Allie was finally able to leave a Pittsburgh hospital and come home.

A year and a half after the crash, Allie took her first steps.

“I would tell her to fight and keep fighting because she has a lot of people waiting on her,” said her sister Brittani Gilkerson in August 2017.

Fast forward to June 2020, Allie met a milestone that many take for granted. She was able to walk across the stage and graduate from Wayne High School.

Allie’s heartwarming accomplishment was greeted with rounds of applause by classmates as she was given her diploma.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Potential for heavy rain continues today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our Flash Flood Watch for another half of the area continues until 4 p.m. Monday. Heavier bands of rain could still potentially cause some issues.

National

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Regional

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Updated: 9 hours ago
Power has been knocked out to the town of Wayne, WV after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.

State

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky long term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

State

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Jefferson Square Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
Steven Nelson Lopez has been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 p.m.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Elkhorn City leaders work on revitalization plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The town's railroad museum is the focal point of a revitalization plan that is picking up steam among city officials.

Eastern Kentucky News

Weekend surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Pike County; many linked to travel

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
After more than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in Pike County, health officials are urging residents to not travel.

Eastern Kentucky News

Sparkle and Shine Pageant Productions holds first in-person pageant since February

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Contestants aged zero to 8 years old were able to participate and compete in different categories.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local restaurant continues to feel the impact from coronavirus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
As the governor’s guidelines allow restaurants to start the reopening process many continue to feel the economic impact including Thatcher’s Northfork Grille in Jackson.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 67 new cases Sunday, 4 new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
67 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,232.

Eastern Kentucky News

Two inmates escape from Knox Co. Detention Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
The two should be considered dangerous.