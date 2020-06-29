Severe Weather Alert Day: Potential for heavy rain continues today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Flash Flood Watch for about half of the area continues until 4 p.m. Monday. Heavier bands of rain could still potentially cause some issues.

Today and Tomorrow

While we’ve had our fair share of rain in the last 24-36 hours, our neighbors to the west have gotten it much worse than us. Here is a look at the rain totals for that time period as of 8 a.m. Monday from the Kentucky Mesonet. The sensor in McLean County is showing nearly 7″ of rain.

48 hour rain totals from the Kentucky Mesonet as of 8 a.m. Monday. Some spots in our area are already pushing 2.5" with some areas to our west seeing nearly 7" of rain in the same period. (Kentucky Mesonet)

Models continue to bring rain in waves for us here in the mountains throughout the day, but it is looking more scattered. That’s not to say that some pockets of showers and storms won’t still cause issues, especially those that stick around over areas that the ground is already very saturated. We could still see an additional 1-2″ of rain or more today, so it’s something we’re watching very closely. Remember, NEVER drive through a flooded road. It’s not worth putting your life and the lives of others in danger.

Highs should top out in the low 80s for most locations under mostly cloudy skies. If you see more rain where you are, you may not make it. NWS Jackson broke the minimum record high on Sunday at 75 degrees. That beat the old record of 77 set back in 2004 and tied in 2015.

Tonight, look for rain chances to continue in scattered form. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, I think our rain chances stick around, but continue to stay scattered. Some models are trying to show more coverage, but I’m not completely sold on that idea yet. We all know how reliable the models have been lately (not at all), so that’s something else we’ll continue to watch. Highs will top out again in the low 80s and drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

We could see some heavier rain early Wednesday morning before the chances become less and less and finally exit the area by later in the day. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s.

Starting Thursday and heading all the way into the 4th of July holiday weekend, we start to dry out and heat up. While I can’t completely rule out a stray to scattered shower or storm, I think most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows around 70.

