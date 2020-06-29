Mountain Student Achiever: Hannah Ousley

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hannah Ousley is WYMT’s Mountain Student Achiever.

Ousley is a 2020 graduate of Paintsville High School where she earned a 4.4 GPA.

She is a representative of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership. She is also a Science Olympiad Regional Winner where she won first place in both “Write It! Do It!” and “Disease Detectives.”

Ousley is the daughter of Jack and Jonni Ousley.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.