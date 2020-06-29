McConnell: ‘No stigma’ in wearing masks for virus

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has become the highest-ranking Republican in Congress to encourage Americans to wear a facial mask.

As COVID-19 cases surge in states nationwide leaders are stepping up to set an example.

McConnell did not mention President Donald Trump’s refusal to abide by the public health guidelines. Instead, the GOP leader joined those trying to set an example for a wary population that’s deeply divided over masks.

McConnell said there must be “no stigma - none - about wearing masks when we leave our homes.”

