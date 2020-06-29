Advertisement

Local health departments report COVID-19 cases Monday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments reported new COVID-19 cases across Eastern Kentucky Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported that they have 118 cases with 80 of those cases being active. They reported 12 new cases Saturday, two new cases Sunday and four new cases Monday. Two of the new cases from the weekend are hospitalized and one of the previously hospitalized cases has been released from the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) confirmed eight new cases and five recovered cases in Clay County. They also reported three new COVID-19 cases and one probable case in Jackson County. They say there was also one new case in Rockcastle County.

The Kentucky River District Health Department (KRDHD) confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday all from Perry County. The KRDHD service area has 94 confirmed cases with six probable cases totaling 100 total cases. 72 have recovered and one has died.

The Pike County Health Department reported 13 new cases since Friday bringing the county total to 84.

