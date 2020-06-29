Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Beth Campbell is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Results are expected Tuesday in Kentucky’s prolonged Senate primary, with former fighter pilot Amy McGrath and freshman state Rep. Charles Booker vying for the chance to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man gunned down during a Louisville protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor was remembered at a vigil for amplifying calls for peace and helping victims of racial injustice.

BET AWARDS-MOMENTS

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé used her platform Sunday while accepting the BET humanitarian award to relay a direct appeal to viewers: Go vote.

WHISKEY-MAKER-GOING-GREEN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spirits giant Diageo announced Monday that it’s going green with its newest whiskey-making venture in the Bluegrass State.

—AIR GUARD FACILITY, from Louisville: The Kentucky Air National Guard has broken ground on a new $8.9 million facility.

