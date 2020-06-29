Advertisement

Kentucky agriculture commissioner joins others in lawsuit against Beshear administration

Photo Source: MGN
Photo Source: MGN(KALB)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, along with officials with a family owned farm complex in Central Kentucky filed a lawsuit Monday in Scott County against Governor Beshear’s administration.

Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC is a fifth generation family farm-owned agritourism destination in Georgetown, offering a u-pick orchard, a 96,000 square foot playground, and a converted barn facility that can be rented for weddings and other events.

Quarles and the owners claim in the lawsuit that several of Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic are in violation of the processes outlined by Kentucky’s Administrative Practices Act and the state constitution.

“The Evans Family has put public health first every step of the way during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Commissioner Quarles in a news release from his office. “But they have also suffered immense financial losses due to restrictions issued by the Governor during the State of Emergency. While the orders may be well-intentioned, they violate the Administrative Practices Act, which contains significant protections for input from the public and the General Assembly during the rulemaking process.”

Officials with the farm say they have worked with local health officials to comply with restrictions on the venue, but have been unable to re-open, causing “major financial losses.”

Governor Beshear’s office commented on the lawsuit saying, “At a time when states to our south are reporting over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, the parties bringing this lawsuit want to eliminate the public health guidance and requirements that are keeping Kentuckians safe. All businesses have to follow the same rules and guidance for outdoor weddings and other activities. We are confident in the legality of these rules and have identified numerous legal issues with the suit, including that it was filed in the wrong place. If the parties here won and the virus spread because the facility was not following proper guidance, it could threaten the reopening of our economy and public schools.”

You can read the entire complaint here: https://files.constantcontact.com/64879f58201/7bab426d-2bac-4822-af78-095902fb1a2a.pdf

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear: 117 new COVID-19 cases Monday, two deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Eastern Kentucky News

Health officials working to spread the word about Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The man in charge of Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts is asking medical professionals to help them get the word out about that task.

Eastern Kentucky News

Family encourages caution when using fireworks after their own close call

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
As the 4th of July nears many people plan to set off their own fireworks but there are safety tips you should consider.

State

Tyler Gerth: Photographer remembered for documenting, supporting protest movement

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Gerth was photographing the weekend protests in downtown Louisville, as he’s been doing throughout the recent unrest, when he was shot and killed.

National

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Latest News

State

In-person unemployment help by appointment now offered in Frankfort

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
On Monday, a new office in Frankfort opened, but people had to make appointments first.

State

COVID-19 cases spike in Fayette County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Between June 1 and June 9, Fayette County only had one death due to COVID-19. Since June 9, there have been thirteen deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 27.

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues through Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Potential for heavy rain continues today

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our Flash Flood Watch for another half of the area continues until 4 p.m. Monday. Heavier bands of rain could still potentially cause some issues.

Regional

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Updated: 16 hours ago
Power has been knocked out to the town of Wayne, WV after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.