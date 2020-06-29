Advertisement

In-person unemployment help by appointment now offered in Frankfort

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Kentucky lawmakers were told that more than 50,000 people still need help getting their unemployment claims resolved.

On Monday, a new office in Frankfort opened but people had to make appointments first.

Some made appointments last week and showed up here and got in one line. Others came here without an appointment and got in another line.

Many waited hours just to find out that those appointments won’t take place until late July or early August.

Jenny Webster and co-workers at a Florence restaurant drove to Frankfort Monday to wait in line to make an appointment for in-person unemployment help. She said that help will come, but not until late July. She said all the meetings were booked for the next month.

“Today we stood in line for about 3 hours, just to get an appointment,” said Webster.

She’s been trying to get help since March 23 and like most people, getting anyone on the phone or on the computer has been nearly impossible.

“I’ve called and left a message for them to call me back because I didn’t receive anything after that,” said Webster. “Called me back 8 days later, said it was a waiting process, we had to wait.”

This week, assistance will be expanded to other areas such as Ashland and Owensboro and starting July 7, in Somerset and Hopkinsville.

State officials say they are working to bring more in-person services to other parts of the state, as well.

