Governor Beshear: 117 new COVID-19 cases Monday, two deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor announced 117 new cases and two new deaths in Kentucky on Monday.

At least 15,347 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 560.

3,939 people have recovered from the virus.

394,773 Kentuckians have received tests.

Beshear says one of the new cases is from Robertson County which means all 120 of Kentucky’s counties have now had at least one positive COVID-19 case.

“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” the Governor said. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

