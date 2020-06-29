Flash Flood Watch continues through Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy bands of rain will continue to fall tonight and into your Tuesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Over the past 48 hours, some areas have already seen 2-3″ while others have seen about an inch of rain. More bands of heavy rain move in overnight into the early morning hours on Tuesday. Some models show another 1-2″+ while others show barely an inch of rain by Tuesday evening. Just be aware of those flood-prone areas tonight and into your Tuesday. It looks like the heaviest bands fall overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday with some scattered chance throughout the day Tuesday.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. We’ll get near 80 for highs tomorrow. We’ll hang onto some scattered showers Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Hopefully, we start to see some sunshine peak through by the afternoon hours.

I think we will start to dry out by Thursday and especially Friday. Highs will start to get steamy through with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

For your Fourth of July weekend, highs look to get close to 90! Right now we do look to be on the drier side as well! Hopefully, that does not change but like we’ve said the past several weeks, models have been all over the place the forecast can change a lot during the week.

