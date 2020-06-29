Advertisement

Fireworks stores still busy despite coronavirus pandemic

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Fourth of July events have been cancelled across the Commonwealth, but some Kentuckians are on the hunt to make their own fun at home.

Matthew Miley, assistant manager of Phantom Fireworks in Frankfort, says there hasn’t been any shortage of shoppers this year. He says customers are at the end of their fuse after being quarantined at home.

“You’ve been locked in your house for so long and maybe you haven’t been able to go hang out with your neighbors as much as you’d like to, this is a good way to get the whole neighborhood in, while of course keeping your distance,” he said.

Vacations have turned into stay-cations and people are loading up carts for Christmas in July.

“Last year, this time of year, we made maybe not even a quarter of what we’re making right now,” Miley said.

So much so, much of Phantom Fireworks’ inventory is extinguished.

The bombs bursting in air can be heard around much of the country for the past few weeks.

“In my neighborhood, too, I’ve heard them all hours throughout the night and some odd days for some reason,” Miley said.

He says one of his regulars came into the store to celebrate another holiday.

“I actually had one customer that specifically mentioned something about how they were having a Juneteenth thing with their neighborhood,” Miley said.

He expects to hear the sounds of freedom ringing day and night for a while.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Potential for heavy rain continues today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our Flash Flood Watch for another half of the area continues until 4 p.m. Monday. Heavier bands of rain could still potentially cause some issues.

National

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Regional

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Updated: 9 hours ago
Power has been knocked out to the town of Wayne, WV after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.

State

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky long term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

State

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Jefferson Square Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
Steven Nelson Lopez has been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 p.m.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Elkhorn City leaders work on revitalization plans

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The town's railroad museum is the focal point of a revitalization plan that is picking up steam among city officials.

Eastern Kentucky News

Weekend surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Pike County; many linked to travel

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
After more than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in Pike County, health officials are urging residents to not travel.

Eastern Kentucky News

Sparkle and Shine Pageant Productions holds first in-person pageant since February

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Contestants aged zero to 8 years old were able to participate and compete in different categories.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local restaurant continues to feel the impact from coronavirus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
As the governor’s guidelines allow restaurants to start the reopening process many continue to feel the economic impact including Thatcher’s Northfork Grille in Jackson.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 67 new cases Sunday, 4 new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
67 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,232.

Eastern Kentucky News

Two inmates escape from Knox Co. Detention Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
The two should be considered dangerous.