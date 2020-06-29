Advertisement

Family encourages caution when using fireworks after their own close call

By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Fireworks are what some would say an essential part of the 4th of July holiday. As the 4th of July nears many people plan to set off their own fireworks.

Nikki Begley and her son were put into an unexpected fireworks situation.

“We came home yesterday evening after purchasing what I thought was safe fireworks for my son’s age of 11. Like every kid, he was too excited to wait until the actual fourth so I let him do a couple last night,” said Begley. “He lit it and ran back to what we thought was a safe distance and instead of shooting up into the air and exploding it exploded in the mortar coming directly towards us.”

A malfunction sending shock through them both.

“Thankfully it did not hit us and we were good.”

Although both were okay Robert Keith, assistant chief of the Hazard Fire Department, reminds everyone of safety tips to keep it that way.

“Never use fireworks indoors. Always have a bucket of water or working fire hose near in case you did have a fire caused by the fireworks,” said Keith. “Never relight a dud firework. If it doesn’t go off wait twenty minutes and use the water hose or a bucket of water to wet the firework.”

For Begley and her son, they will be going back to the basics.

“We will definitely be more cautious and probably go back to sparklers and the little snakes that you light on the ground that don’t explode,” said Begley. “He will probably watch other peoples but I guarantee he will not ask to light anything again.”

The City of Hazard will host a fireworks show for the community this year while implementing social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear: 117 new COVID-19 cases Monday, two deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Eastern Kentucky News

Health officials working to spread the word about Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The man in charge of Kentucky’s contact tracing efforts is asking medical professionals to help them get the word out about that task.

State

Tyler Gerth: Photographer remembered for documenting, supporting protest movement

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Gerth was photographing the weekend protests in downtown Louisville, as he’s been doing throughout the recent unrest, when he was shot and killed.

National

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Latest News

State

In-person unemployment help by appointment now offered in Frankfort

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
On Monday, a new office in Frankfort opened, but people had to make appointments first.

State

COVID-19 cases spike in Fayette County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Between June 1 and June 9, Fayette County only had one death due to COVID-19. Since June 9, there have been thirteen deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 27.

Forecast

Flash Flood Watch continues through Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

State

Kentucky agriculture commissioner joins others in lawsuit against Beshear administration

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials with Evans Orchard and Cider Mill, LLC say they have worked with local health officials to comply with restrictions on the venue, but have been unable to re-open, causing “major financial losses.”

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Potential for heavy rain continues today

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our Flash Flood Watch for another half of the area continues until 4 p.m. Monday. Heavier bands of rain could still potentially cause some issues.

Regional

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Updated: 16 hours ago
Power has been knocked out to the town of Wayne, WV after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.