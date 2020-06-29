Family encourages caution when using fireworks after their own close call

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Fireworks are what some would say an essential part of the 4th of July holiday. As the 4th of July nears many people plan to set off their own fireworks.

Nikki Begley and her son were put into an unexpected fireworks situation.

“We came home yesterday evening after purchasing what I thought was safe fireworks for my son’s age of 11. Like every kid, he was too excited to wait until the actual fourth so I let him do a couple last night,” said Begley. “He lit it and ran back to what we thought was a safe distance and instead of shooting up into the air and exploding it exploded in the mortar coming directly towards us.”

A malfunction sending shock through them both.

“Thankfully it did not hit us and we were good.”

Although both were okay Robert Keith, assistant chief of the Hazard Fire Department, reminds everyone of safety tips to keep it that way.

“Never use fireworks indoors. Always have a bucket of water or working fire hose near in case you did have a fire caused by the fireworks,” said Keith. “Never relight a dud firework. If it doesn’t go off wait twenty minutes and use the water hose or a bucket of water to wet the firework.”

For Begley and her son, they will be going back to the basics.

“We will definitely be more cautious and probably go back to sparklers and the little snakes that you light on the ground that don’t explode,” said Begley. “He will probably watch other peoples but I guarantee he will not ask to light anything again.”

The City of Hazard will host a fireworks show for the community this year while implementing social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.