Advertisement

Elkhorn City leaders work on revitalization plans

Elkhorn City officials are looking to bring a new economic hub to town.
Elkhorn City officials are looking to bring a new economic hub to town.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WSAZ) - At the end of Main Street of Elkhorn City, railroad tracks can be seen going right through town.

As long as people can remember, it’s been an empty lot, but some city officials are hoping that’s about to change.

Elkhorn City officials are working on carrying out plans designed by students at Eastern Kentucky University and Virginia Tech in 2014 to revitalize the area around the town’s railroad museum.

The plan would involve a new railroad museum and lodging along with a visitor’s center and cafe built in old railroad cars.

A long-standing plan also picking up steam is a trail system that would run along the Russell Fork through Elkhorn City to Breaks Interstate Park all the way to Haysi, Virginia.

“With what we have, we’ve always tried to work together and now we have a lot of young people in the community that have volunteered to step up and help,” Elkhorn City councilwoman Roxanne Blankenship said.

Elkhorn city officials say that other short-term projects are also underway to repair the town’s storm water drainage system and set up high speed internet hotspots throughout town.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Weather Alert Day: Potential for heavy rain continues today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Our Flash Flood Watch for another half of the area continues until 4 p.m. Monday. Heavier bands of rain could still potentially cause some issues.

National

2 Little Caesars workers in Ohio fired after putting swastika sign on couple’s pizza

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alan Rodges and Sia Nyorkor, WOIO Staff
Little Caesars said in a statement that two workers involved in the incident were fired and that the company has "zero tolerance for racism and discrimination."

Regional

Tree knocks out power after falling on truck

Updated: 9 hours ago
Power has been knocked out to the town of Wayne, WV after a tree hit a power pole before falling on a truck.

State

Kentucky long-term care facilities prepare to resume visits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky long term care facilities will be able to have visitors again starting June 29.

State

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Jefferson Square Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
Steven Nelson Lopez has been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 p.m.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Weekend surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Pike County; many linked to travel

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
After more than a dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in Pike County, health officials are urging residents to not travel.

Eastern Kentucky News

Sparkle and Shine Pageant Productions holds first in-person pageant since February

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Contestants aged zero to 8 years old were able to participate and compete in different categories.

Eastern Kentucky News

Local restaurant continues to feel the impact from coronavirus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
As the governor’s guidelines allow restaurants to start the reopening process many continue to feel the economic impact including Thatcher’s Northfork Grille in Jackson.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 67 new cases Sunday, 4 new deaths

Updated: 16 hours ago
67 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,232.

Eastern Kentucky News

Two inmates escape from Knox Co. Detention Center

Updated: 17 hours ago
The two should be considered dangerous.